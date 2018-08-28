Poodle mix mauled after protecting owner’s children from pit bull

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A seven-pound poodle mix intervened when a pit bull zeroed in on his owner’s children in Fort Lauderdale, an act of courage that cost the canine his life.

Kimberly Tucker, the owner of 10-year-old Cashmere, said her dog came to the defense of her two young sons. She said the children, ages 5 and 3, were playing in the yard when a pit bull came charging at them through a neighbor’s fence.

Tucker said Cashmere then stepped in and averted the pit bull’s attention away from the boys. As the canines began to fight, the pit bull mauled the smaller dog to death.

Tucker said the owner of the pit bull came and took the dog away and didn’t even ask about Cashmere.

Now she wants the neighbor and the pet held responsible.

“I don’t think that dog should be allowed to be around here,” she said. “They need to take that dog away. That dog needs to be put down because what if he gets loose again. You know what I’m saying? You’re already negligent because you allow your dog to be out here. From that side of the fence, you can clearly see that there’s a hole right there.”

Police and animal control are investigating.

