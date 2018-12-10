Pompano Beach woman accused of swinging bag of puppies in bar

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach woman has been arrested after she was accused of swinging a bag of puppies around in a bar.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 27-year-old Teresa Gardner, early Sunday morning.

Deputies said Gardner was wildly swinging around a backpack with four puppies inside. When Gardner was stopped, deputies found the four puppies in the bag, shaking and tormented.

When deputies tried to take her into custody, she reportedly moved away, repeatedly saying, “no.” It is unclear where the puppies came from.

Gardner has been charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest. She is being held on a $1,000 bond.

