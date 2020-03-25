Pompano Beach virus testing site remains temporarily shut down as traffic eases at CB Smith Park

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Though testing for COVID-19 seems to be running smoothly at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines, nearby Broward Health remains closed after running out of test swabs.

The long lines of vehicles outside of C.B. Smith Park seemed to be a thing of the past on Wednesday as 7News cameras captured traffic moving efficiently.

Medical staff at the park are only testing those who have been screened over the phone and have booked an appointment in advance.

In Pompano Beach, the Broward Health testing site closed at around 5 p.m. Tuesday and remained shut down Wednesday after they ran out of testing swabs.

According to Broward Health officials, over 1,500 patients have been tested since they opened.

Although the testing is currently suspended, officials are working to get more swabs so they can reopen as soon as possible.

Those who would like to get tested at C.B. Smith Park can call 954-276-4680 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to get screened first.

Cleveland Clinic’s drive-thru testing site in Weston remains open as well. To be tested at this location, patients must first call 954-659-5951 to be pre-screened. If the nurse determines the person meets the criteria, they will be given a confirmation number and an appointment time.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.