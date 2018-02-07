Pompano Beach teen, woman, 4 others accused of bringing child to burglarize car

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested six people accused burglarizing a car in Pompano Beach.

According to police, among the suspects were a 17-year-old boy and a woman who brought along a child after they reportedly burglarized a Jeep, Tuesday.

Two of the suspects made court appearances, Wednesday

The group faces charges of burglary conveyance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

