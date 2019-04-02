Pompano Beach shooting victim relives moment he was shot in face at ATM

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The victim of a shooting at a Pompano Beach bank is speaking out after his alleged gunman was arrested and charged.

Dennis Moton is out of the hospital and talking to 7News as he relived the moment he was robbed and shot in the face, Saturday morning.

“I was thinking, ‘Well, this is my life, yo. I’m finna die,'” he said. “When he shot me, he was, like, standing up over me, and I couldn’t do anything but fall to the ground.”

A surveillance camera showed the robber seconds after he pulled the trigger at a Bank of America along South Pompano Parkway.

Moton said he was on his way to go bowling with friends and stopped at the bank to pick up some cash.

Before he knew it, the 67-year-old was staring down the barrel of a gun at the ATM.

The robber fired point-blank at Moton’s face.

“He said, ‘Give it up,’ like that, and I said, ‘I’m not giving you my money, my hard-earned money,’ so he said, ‘Give it up,’ again,” he said. “I had the money in my hand, but I wouldn’t turn the money loose, so that’s when he fired the shot. The first shot didn’t go off when he fired, but the second one he shot, it hit me, and that’s when I fell to the ground.”

After the shots were fired, the thief took off with the cash and Moton’s bike. The 67-year-old was able to make it across the street to get help, and the alleged gunman did not get far.

Quinton Johnson was arrested and went before a judge in bond court, Tuesday.

He faces a long list of charges, which includes several drug charges, robbery with a firearm and felony attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Moton still has the bullet lodged in his skull and showed 7News where it went in.

“It’s like a little hissing sound in there, but I can still hear,” he said.

Moton said he’s still in pain but feels lucky to be alive, and he only has this to say his shooter.

“Whatever he gets, he deserves it because he was trying to take my life away,” he said. “I wouldn’t want this to happen to anybody else, so I just hope and pray that, you know, God is on my side.”

The 67-year-old said he will return to the doctor next week to figure out what to do with the bullet.

Johnson is being held without bond.

