Pompano Beach restaurant owner arrested, accused of running drug operation

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A restaurant owner in Pompano Beach has been busted for allegedly serving up more than just food.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Louis Younglove Sr. was running a major drug operation out of his hot dog business.

The 57-year-old was arrested on more than a dozen criminal charges.

During a traffic stop last week, deputies found an assortment of illegal drugs in his car, including cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, marijuana and various prescription drugs. Detectives also found more than $18,000 in cash.

Younglove Sr. is currently being held in jail without bond.

