Pompano Beach neighborhood marches to remember elderly couple found dead inside mobile home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach neighborhood marched to remember two tourists who were found murdered inside their mobile home.

Investigators from the Broward’s Sheriff’s Office could still be seen at the mobile home park, days into their investigation of the double murder, Monday.

News of the murder late Friday night left people who live at the neighborhood, including neighbor Kim Rickards, unsettled.

“Everybody’s concerned, and we’re just doing the best we can to take precautions and be aware of our surroundings,” Rickards said.

The community is on edge after the couple were found dead inside their home, last Friday.

“I’ve been coming to Florida my whole life, and you know, to have something like this happen close by is very difficult,” Rickards said.

For years, Canadians Mark and Rita Gagne spent their winters in Florida.

When the couple hadn’t been seen for days, a neighbor knocked on their door and discovered the bodies.

Christian Faucher, who spoke with the victims’ family, described the violent crime.

“We were able to know that through the family that they got beaten to death, and they were still in pajamas when we discovered their bodies,” Faucher said.

“I’ve been here 26 years. Never has something like that happened. It’s a very quiet place,” neighbor Suzy said.

As the investigation continues, residents said they are taking extra precautions and looking out for each other.

“It’s a lovely park, and we care for each other here. Really sorry this happened,” Rickards said.

If you have any information on this double murder, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

