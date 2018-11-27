Pompano Beach motel residents evacuated after building fire

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Customers at a Pompano Beach motel have been evacuated after a fire tore through the second floor of the building.

Video shows firefighters at the building, located at 819 N. Ocean Blvd., Tuesday morning.

The fire started in one unit before it spread across the second floor. The entire building has since been evacuated.

Management at the motel is now working with people to find them other places to stay while they sort out the situation.

No injuries were reported. A few dogs and cats that were inside also made it out safely.

Bob Zaidan is one of those who helped make sure everyone inside the motel made it out safely.

“I heard people screaming from outside. They saw smoke and there was a fire and when I came out, there was a fire upstairs,” Zaidan said. “We we’re just trying to make sure everybody was out of the building … Everybody helped out. The people that were yelling in the street for everybody to wake up, and then we started pounding on doors. It’s amazing how fast that it spread though. The fire extinguisher didn’t do anything.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

