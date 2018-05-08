Pompano Beach mayor holds prayer breakfast

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pompano Beach Cultural Center hosted a faith-filled event and welcomed the community to take part.

The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast took place Tuesday morning in Pompano Beach.

Hall of famer Alonzo Mourning was a key-note speaker and joined community leaders, residents and other athletes for the day.

“The purpose of our Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is to bring unity to our city to recognize that God is in control and give him the glory today and to be able to come together as one,” said Pompano Beach Mayor Lamar Fisher.

The breakfast included musical performances by Pompano Beach church choirs and a flag presentation by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.