POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Pompano Beach went up in smoke after a fire burned through it.

It happened Thursday, along Northwest 14th Street, leaving the inside completely charred.

Four people, including two children, were forced out.

The Red Cross is helping them out.

