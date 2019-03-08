Pompano Beach homes riddled with bullets while children play inside

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after two Pompano Beach homes were riddled with bullets.

The family said the shots came through their home, located on the 1600 block of Northwest 14th Circle, just after 7:30 p.m., Thursday.

Three boys, aged 5, 8 and 10, were playing video games with their father when gunshots were fired into the house in the Golden Acres Community.

Mirland Moneland, the children’s mother, was not home at the time when she got a call from her husband who told her what happened.

“He said as soon as he got up, that’s when he heard a gunshot, and that’s when the bullet came through the window. When the bullet came through the window he told all the kids to get down, and he realized when he told them to crawl to the room, he realized he only had two kids,” said Moneland.

Moneland said her husband came to the realization that their 10-year-old son was still fast asleep on the couch while the shooting was happening.

She said her husband then crawled back into the room and told his son to be quiet.

“He heard someone enter the house, saying, ‘This is not the right house,'” Moneland said.

7News cameras inside the home captured bullet holes that pierced through a wall.

“It went through here, and when it went through here, it also went through my refrigerator,” Moneland said.

Bullet holes could also be seen at the house next door where Lin Beauvais’ aunt lives.

“My auntie can’t walk, and it’s hurtful ’cause, I mean, it could’ve hit her,” Beauvais said.

Beauvais’ aunt has been fighting health problems and spends time on a wheelchair.

“I just happen to just drive up here and see the police, and I just, like, before I even got here, I was already in tears,” Beauvais said. “Every day there’s always a shooting. Every day, someone is losing they life. Every minute. Any second. For it to be so close to home, it’s just hurtful.”

“She’s in and out of the hospital, and [the bullets] led her to a panic attack yesterday,” Denedra Beauvais said.

William Sejour, the son of Beauvais’ aunt, said his home was the one targeted.

“This been going on, been going on and it’s sad,” Sejour said.

Although he wasn’t home during the shooting, Sejour said his brother was able to escape the bullets.

“When the guy [drew] the assault rifle, that’s when he just took off running,” Sejour said. “You can see when he fell on the ground. You can see the bullets along the floor of the wall.”

The mother of three said her children will now have to live with this traumatic event for the rest of their lives.

“This is something that my kids are gonna have to live with for the rest of their life,” Moneland said.

She said this isn’t the first time her home has come under attack.

Bullet holes from a shooting last year were still in the front of the unit.

“I wasn’t even here to protect my kids,” Moneland said. “I can’t even describe the way I feel about, like, what if would have came home and I would’ve seen my husband, my kids on the floor laid out. I just want this to end.”

None of the family members were injured in the attack.

Both the Moneland family and Beauvais’ aunt have started packing and will be moving out of their homes.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.