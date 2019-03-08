Pompano Beach home riddled with bullets while children play inside

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating after a Pompano Beach home was riddled with bullets as children played inside.

The family said the shots came through their home in the Golden Acres Community, located in the 1600 block of Northwest 14th Circle, just after 7:30 p.m., Thursday.

Three boys, aged 5, 8 and 10, were playing video games with their father when gunshots were fired into the house.

The children’s mother, Mirland Moneland, was not home at the time when she got a call from her husband who told her what happened.

“He said as soon as he got up, that’s when he heard a gunshot and that’s when the bullet came through the window. When the bullet came through the window he told all the kids to get down and he realized when he told them to crawl to the room, he realized he only had two kids,” said Moneland.

Moneland said her husband realized that their 10-year-old son was on the couch while the shooting was going on.

She said her husband then crawled back into the room and told his son to be quiet because he heard someone enter the house.

Her husband allegedly heard someone say that it was the wrong house before taking off.

Bullet holes could also be seen at the house next door.

None of the family members were injured from the attack.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

