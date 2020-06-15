Pompano Beach firefighters work to extinguish car fire on I-95

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a car fire on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach.

Rescue crews responded to the scene along the northbound lanes just before Atlantic Boulevard, Monday morning.

Two right lanes have been blocked off as firefighters continue to spray foam in an effort to put out the flames.

The fire has significantly slowed traffic.

Drivers who frequent the area are being advised to seek alternate routes until the scene has cleared.

