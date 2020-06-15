Pompano Beach firefighters extinguish car fire on I-95

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a car fire on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach.

Rescue crews responded to the scene along the northbound lanes just before Atlantic Boulevard, Monday morning.

Two right lanes were blocked off as firefighters sprayed foam in an effort to put out the flames.

The fire significantly slowed traffic in the area but the scene has since cleared.

