FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former day care worker was arrested after a 7-year-old girl told investigators he sexually abused her twice at a Pompano Beach child care center, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Brenard Branch, 20, was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on Monday after a detective responded to All My Children Academy on North Dixie Highway, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl, who attended the academy for after-school care, told investigators the incidents happened over the summer before July 4.

She said that during one incident, Branch told other children to leave the room and had her sit beside him before touching her inappropriately over her underwear.

The girl said another child was also in the room. According to the affidavit, she told investigators Branch instructed the other child to close her eyes and also touched that child.

The girl’s mother told investigators her daughter disclosed the abuse on Friday.

According to the affidavit, the girl said Branch warned that if she told anyone, “she would be in trouble and he would make her clean the whole classroom.”

The academy’s director told a detective that the girl had reported the abuse to her about a month earlier.

The affidavit says the director “did not believe it” because Branch no longer worked there.

The girl identified Branch in a photo lineup. Detectives said Branch initially denied the allegations but later admitted to touching the girl over her clothing.

Branch was booked on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12 by an adult. Booking records show he was being held pending his first court appearance.

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