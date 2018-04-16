Pompano Beach community reacts to fatal crash involving 2 girls

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach community remains emotional Monday afternoon following a fatal joyride that killed two girls.

Pompano Beach Middle School students returned to class remembering their classmate, 12-year-old Chayanna Nesmith, who died in the late-night joyride.

“We knew her from around the school,” said Alton Tarbe, a Pompano Beach Middle School student. “Everyone used to talk about her, how good of a friend she was to everyone.”

Some of the teens inside the car other than Nesmith also attended Pompano Beach Middle School.

“No child deserves to die,” said a student.

Detectives said the crash happened Sunday morning near the intersection of Northwest 15th Street and 11th Avenue. Seven kids ages 12 to 14 years old were riding in what investigators discovered was a stolen car from Coconut Creek.

A 14-year-old was behind the wheel of the stolen 2007 Toyota.

“Apparently, the vehicle was heading westbound on Northwest 15th Street when it lost control, veered off the roadway, ended up striking one of the poles from a railroad track,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Keyla Concepcion. “[The car] ended up flipping over, landing on the railroad tracks.”

Detectives said a 13-year-old victim was killed instantly. Paramedics transported the remaining six occupants to Broward Health Medical Center, where Nesmith later died.

A parent, Natalie Prieto, said she has given advice to her daughter after hearing of the news.

“I told her to pray for them,” said Prieto. “It’s very scary. That’s why I don’t — I keep a tight leash on her.”

Nesmith’s grandmother Debra Lesane said Nesmith’s sister, Teeanna, was also hurt in the crash but survived.

“Really, I’m in a state of shock,” said Lesane. “Just still praying for Teeanna, that she recovers and is able to deal with coming to grips with losing her sister.”

Residents are hoping others learn from this tragedy.

“We only have one life to live on this beautiful earth,” said resident Tressie Wilson. “I don’t want anybody else to go through that.”

The five teens in the hospital continue to recover and their conditions remain unknown.

The investigation into the crash also continues.

