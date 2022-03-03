POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A community came together to show their support for a family who lost a loved one to gun violence.

Friends and family of a 22-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting gathered to demand peace in their neighborhood and for kids to put their guns down.

The gathering happened Thursday evening at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Pompano Beach to form a peace walk.

The community met at the church and will be walking several blocks to the canal where Jazzmine Brayboy had lost her life.

Brayboy was shot and killed several weeks ago while driving. After she was shot, her car went into a canal, and inside the car was her 5-month-old child.

A good Samaritan ran into the canal and got both Brayboy and her baby out of the vehicle, although the mother did not make it.

The shooter was her boyfriend, according to detectives, and he was arrested by deputies shortly after the murder.

The community leaders have said these shootings need to stop.

“Live like we did, we want them to live and get older, not die so young because it’s useless, useless killings, really useless,” said Alonzo King, a resident.

“We have to stop the gun violence and the shootings and start loving each other more than hating each other,” said Pompano Beach Vice Mayor Beverly Perkins, “so I think this peace march will bring the community together, and we plan to bring awareness to the shootings, and to mental health.”

They have been asking for more mental health counselors in the community to help these young men and young women deal with issues that may not be the easiest to talk about.

