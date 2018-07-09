Pompano Beach clerk slams robber’s fingers in register

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A clever clerk avoided a robbery at a Pompano Beach gas station.

Surveillance video captured the subject at a BP gas station on June 15 near Atlantic Boulevard and Northeast Fifth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

The man pretended to buy an item before he pulled out a gun and lunged for the cash.

The clerk quickly shut the drawer and slammed the robber’s fingers inside.

After failing to rob the gas station, he hopped into the passenger side of a dark gray Volkswagen Jetta.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

