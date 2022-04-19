POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief driven to steal rode off with someone else’s property in Pompano Beach, and the victims said they don’t believe this was a random crime.

“This is where the trailer was,” said David Girard, whose trailer was stolen.

The parking spot at Girard’s business has sat empty for the last month after he said someone stole one of his work trailers.

“We have the wheel locks. We have the locks on the door,” said Girard.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to stop the crooks back on March 24.

“This lock has teeth on the bottom. They cut off our locks off the trailer, and then just pulled into the parking lot, hooked up the trailer and took off like it was their trailer,” said Girard.

This all took place around 1:40 a.m. Cameras captured a white pick-up truck driving up to the trailers. A man is seen getting out of the truck, and it takes off soon after.

“I reckon it took two minutes, total,” said Girard.

Girard owns the hurricane impact window and door installation company with his dad and brother. They said not only did the thieves steal a customized $5,000 trailer with more than $1,000 worth of tools inside, but everyday it’s gone, it costs them time and money.

“It’s slowed down productivity around here because we use that trailer everyday,” said Girard.

Girard is asking for the community’s help. He said people should look out for a customization specific to his trailer, some metal pieces added to the top, something he hopes gives away the thieves and helps brings back his gear.

“You know, we had our struggles, but we made it through the past two years, and then for something like this, it’s just incredibly unfortunate,” said Girard.

Girard has added more security measures, including some more locks, in hopes that it deters other people from doing the same thing. He has also filed a police report.

If you have any information on this trailer’s whereabouts, call Pompano Beach Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

