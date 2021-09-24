POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailer has been stolen from a business in Pompano Beach.

A dumpster bag company said a crook in a GMC Sierra 3500 stole their aluminum trailer on Sept. 1.

The truck was seen on surveillance video leaving the company’s warehouse.

The theft happened near North Powerline Road and Green Road.

The company said this is the third trailer they’ve had stolen.

They are asking the public to help catch the crook.

If you have any information on this trailer theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

