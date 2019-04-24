Pompano Beach brush fire 75% contained

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office firefighters have contained 75% of a brush fire in Pompano Beach.

Rescue units responded to the scene, located on the 4000 block of North Dixie Highway, just after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the fire as flames engulfed the Highlands Scrub Natural Area nature preserve.

Approximately three acres were in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Florida Forest Service was also on scene assisting BSFR and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a large brush fire involving ~ 3 acres in the area of Dixie Hwy and Sample Rd in @mypompanobeach BSFR along with @FLForestService working to control the fire. pic.twitter.com/KZMjp2EFB6 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 24, 2019

BSFR said the scene will remain active while crews monitor hots spots overnight.

Meanwhile, no buildings have been affected by the fire.

No injuries have been reported as well.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

