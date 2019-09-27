Pompano Beach baby will undergo surgery to remove rare skin condition

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach baby born with a rare skin condition will undergo a series of surgeries to remove a dark patch on her face.

Six-month-old Luna Fenner and her family will travel to Russia for treatment.

Fenner’s parents have decided to remove the patch due to the skin condition posing a high risk for developing a skin cancer known as melanoma.

The rare condition, Congenital Melanotic Nevus, is said to affect 1.5% of the world’s population.

Fenner’s skin patch has gained attention nationwide for being shaped similar to the Batman symbol.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses.

