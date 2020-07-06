Pompano Beach apartment building evacuated while BSO investigates vehicle with suspicious package

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach apartment building has been evacuated while the Broward Sheriff’s Office investigates a nearby vehicle containing a suspicious package.

Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southeast Third Street between 10th and 11th avenues at around 8 p.m., Monday.

According to authorities, they received a call of a suspicious vehicle, and inside of the vehicle there was a package that caused residents some concern.

“We are being advised there is a suspicious package in the vehicle, so we do have our bomb squad here checking that out,” BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said. “While we’re investigating the situation, we have evacuated the residents at 241 SE 10th Ave., and as I mentioned before, we do have deputies on scene, and we have bomb squad on scene investigating the situation.”

The vehicle has been described as a newer model silver Chevrolet.

Deputies have blocked off several roadways while the bomb squad continued to investigate the package into the late night hours.

It remains unclear what caused the residents to think there was a suspicious package inside of the vehicle.

The contents of the package also remains unknown.

