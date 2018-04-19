Pompano Beach 7-Eleven clerk stabs attempted robber

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A convenience store clerk in Pompano Beach took matters into her own hands and stabbed a man who attempted to rob the store.

Surveillance cameras captured the scene at the 7-Eleven at 14 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach on March 14.

The subject could be seen picking up a pack of gum and taking out his wallet as if he is going to pay before he went behind the counter.

The clerk, realizing that the man was attempting to rob the place, pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the man before running away to safety.

The thief still managed to get away with cash.

Police are now searching for the person behind the robbery.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

