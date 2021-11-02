MIAMI (WSVN) - Voters across South Florida are gearing up to voice their choice on a number of topics — one of which is the change in last call for alcohol on South Beach.

City leaders proposed to rollback alcohol sales from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Since this proposal was introduced, there have been several rallies held by restaurant owners and employees going against it.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said this new proposal will keep the area and his residents safe.

He has, however, been criticized by several people as being in the pocket of developers.

Gelber has denied this and said he wants what’s best for the city.

Gelber is running for re-election. He faces four opponents who have never run before.

In the City of Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez is also up for re-election.

During his first run, he won the majority and is favored to win. He is also up against four candidates, none of whom have held office before.

Polls open at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

