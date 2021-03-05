Pollo Tropical offering $3.05 tropichops on Friday in honor of 305 Day

Pollo Tropical is offering a big discount on one of their staple dishes in honor of 305 Day.

To celebrate 305 Day, the restaurant is offering regular-sized chicken or shrimp tropichops for $3.05.

The deal is only valid on Friday, March 5th (3-05) and customers have to use the promotional code CTCMIA305.

The offer is valid in-store, online or through the MyPollo app.

Pollo Tropical is not the only restaurant celebrating 305 Day.

Night Owl Cookies also announced several Miami-inspired cookies available on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.