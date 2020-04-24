Poll: 72% of Florida voters think social distancing should continue into May

Every other register is closed for social distancing at a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(WSVN) - A large majority of Florida voters believe that social distancing guidelines should continue into next month, according to a new poll.

Quinnipiac University released a new poll showing that 72% of Florida voters believe the state should NOT loosen social distancing rules at the end of April. However, 22% of people surveyed disagreed and approved of the ending social distancing.

The poll also found that 76% of registered voters believe the state’s economy should only reopen when public health officials say it is safe, while 17% said the economy should reopen even if public health officials warned against it.

The majority of Florida voters also believe the crisis will continue on for a while, with 49% of people believing it will last for a few months, and 26% expecting it to last for more than a year.

On the other end, 18% of voters expect the crisis to last only a few weeks.

“The state’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire at the end of the month of April, but nearly three-quarters of Floridians are not ready to drop their guard,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

