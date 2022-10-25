(WSVN) - Florida voters this election season will have to face three potential amendments when it comes to the state’s constitution. Two of the revisions would involve property taxes.

The third modification deals with the commission that oversees how amendments come to be on the ballot.

Amendment 1, titled Limitation on the Assesment of Real Property Used for Residential Purposes, would give Florda lawmakers the ability to stop flood-resistant home improvements from being used to gauge a homes property value for tax purposes.

7News political expert Brian Fonseca broke down how each side viewed the issues.

“On one end, supporters of the amendment are focused on building resilience and sentivising homeowners to make those investments so that properties are more risilient to the affects of climate change or changing sea levels,” said Fonseca. “At the same time, potential loss of roughly $5.8 million in the next fiscal year in terms of tax reveues.”

The shortfall in funding partially concerns Amendment 3, titled Additional Homestead Property Tax Exemption for Specified Crtitical Public Services Workforce.

The third amendment would grant an additional homestead property tax exemption to teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, child welfare services, active duty military and Florida National Guard members.

If passed, homeowners in these professions could recieve an additional $50,000 tax exemption between $100,000 and $150,000.

“For those individuals, some that are for it support it in the spirit of first responders and those that are commited to their careers in public service,” said Fonseca.

The amendment could reportedly save homeowners $80 million in the next fiscal year, but the state would lose that tax income.

“On the other side, they’re concerned about where the potentential loss of that revenue is going to be absorbed,” said Fonseca.

Amendment 2, titled Abolishing the Constitution Revision Commission, pertains to a group of 37 commissioners who meet every 20 years who evaluate the state’s constitution and its relevancy to current and future needs.

State Representative Mike Beltran said the constitution is a sacred document that should be preserved except in extreme circumstances.

“We really shouldn’t amend the constituton that much because the constitution is supposed to prtect equal liberties, separation of powers, limited goverment, independent judiciary, prevent encroachment upon the separation of powers in our constitutional order,” said Beltran.

Common cause Florida said to reform the commission, not get rid of it.

“If we abolish the constitution revision commission, we are taking away a means for Floridians to amend their constitution and we are undermining a pathway for citizens to have a voice.”

Each of these amendments need at least 60% of the vote to pass. If approved by voters, the new revisions would go into effect in early January.

