Policy change to take effect at Miami-Dade public schools after boy handcuffed

MIAMI (WSVN) - A change in policy is coming to Miami-Dade County Public Schools after an incident involving a 7-year-old boy who was handcuffed by police after allegedly attacking a teacher sparked outrage.

Cellphone video captured a female officer escorting the child in handcuffs to a police cruiser outside Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami, Jan. 26.

According to an incident report, the student had been taken out of the cafeteria for playing with his food, and that’s when he “attacked the teacher by repeatedly punching her on her back, in the hallway.”

He was sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

The student’s parents were furious and demanded action. After arriving at the school and speaking to the principal, they agreed on a 10-day suspension.

But according to the parents, the officer said they had only two choices for their son: his arrest or a Baker Act evaluation.

Florida law allows police to take people away for a psychiatric exam if they pose a danger to themselves or others and appear to be mentally ill.

In response to the uproar the situation triggered, the school district announced the following changes to how situations like this will be handled in the future:

School administrators will now contact law enforcement only as a last resort.

The child’s parent, guardian or another authorized adult should always be contacted.

If a child does need to be transported, an ambulance should be used instead of a police cruiser.

A commanding officer must review each case — and approve any action.

Handcuffs will only be used when absolutely necessary.

These changes will go into effect next week.

