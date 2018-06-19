Police work to identify body floating in Miami River

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating the death of a man who was found floating in the Miami River.

Miami Police received a call of a body found along the east side of the Miami River near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 14th Street, early Tuesday morning.

The body was removed from the river and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Officers said they did not notice any injuries to the body.

If you have any information on what might have happened, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

