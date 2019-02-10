Police: Woman’s abduction from Miami auto shop was domestic-related

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said a woman who was safely located, nearly two days after she was caught on surveillance video being forced into a car by a man at an auto body shop in Miami, was the victim of domestic violence.

City of Miami Police announced the update to their search on Twitter, Sunday evening.

UPDATE: The abducted female has been located safely in good condition. Detectives are following up on the investigation. https://t.co/mXDh3CoJXx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 10, 2019

According to investigators, the woman was taken Friday night outside of La Ceiba Tire Shop, located off Northwest 36th Street, near 22nd Avenue, in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Police said the woman walked up to the business crying, telling employees she was trying to hide from a man and asking them to call 911.

“[She said], ‘I have to hide from him because he’s gonna kill me,'” said a witness who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

She is then seeing walking into the shop. Moments later, a white sedan is seen pulling up, and a man gets out of the vehicle.

“He was running over there. He takes her from the restroom and hit her like, I don’t know, 20 or 50 times,” said the witness.

The video shows the man forcing the woman out of the building and into his car.

“He wanted her to drive the car, so he put her in the driver’s seat,” said the witness. “He hit her like 20 more times with the door.”

Sunday night, police said the woman and the man know each other and what was captured by surveillance cameras appears to be domestic-related incident. Police also said they are no longer looking for the man, but he is still being investigated.

Investigators said they are withholding the woman’s name for the time being.

