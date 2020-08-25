Police: Woman was not driver in Bal Harbour hit-and-run that killed teen, search for suspect continues

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made contact with the woman wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Bal Harbour that left a teen dead. However, they have not yet found the driver.

Miami-Dade Police said Monday they are no longer looking for 24-year-old Fernanda Ahearn, and they have made contact with her attorney.

Police were initially searching for Ahearn after investigators said she was involved in the crash that killed 14-year-old Ethan Gordon.

However, police said Ahearn was not the driver, and they continue to look for the person behind the wheel.

Officers announced Tuesday that the silver Kia involved has also been located and is in police custody. Police have not said where the vehicle was located.

#UPDATE: The involved vehicle has been located and is in MDPD custody. The location of the recovery is not being disclosed, the investigation remains active. https://t.co/oXN3QJMo7F — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 25, 2020

Investigators said Gordon was crossing the street on his bike when the driver slammed into him and kept going on Saturday.

Witnesses said the victim’s bike was broken into two pieces, and the teen was not moving.

Paramedics rushed Gordon to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information on this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

