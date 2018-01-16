Woman allegedly shot by family member in Fort Lauderdale dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman died at the hospital after, police said, she was shot by a family member in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Northwest 11th Place. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

The woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

