Police: woman fraudulently purchased Porsche at Davie CarMax

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman caught on camera managed to purchase a Porsche with someone else’s identification at a Davie CarMax, according to police.

Surveillance video captured the woman wearing sunglasses as she entered the car dealership along West 74th Avenue and West State Road 84 on May 8.

Moments later, she purchased the 2012 Porsche worth $47,000.

According to Davie Police, the subject purchased the car with someone else’s identity. The dealership said she provided identification and even passed an ID verification quiz.

If you recognize this woman, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

