Police: Woman found dead inside Wilton Manors law office after standoff with officers

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was found dead inside of a Wilton Manors law office after a standoff with officers, according to police.

Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Police’s SWAT Team responded to the scene in the area of East Oakland Park Boulevard near Andrews Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Current situation in Wilton Manors…SWAT situation outside of a Oakland Park Blvd law office near Andrews Ave. Cops repeatedly calling for a woman to come out @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Ancr65rjGY — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 25, 2020

According to police, a woman making suicidal threats barricaded herself inside of a business, described by those on scene as a law office on the second floor.

“This is the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, please come out the front door,” an officer could be heard saying through a megaphone.

Officers entered the law office moments after a loud bang was heard on the scene at around 6 p.m.

Police said officers found the woman deceased inside, and no officers discharged their weapons.

Wilton Manors Police Chief Paul O’Connell confirmed the subject is a 30-year-old woman.

Police: woman inside law office is deceased and no officers fired their guns. @wsvn — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) November 25, 2020

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the roadways have been shut down.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office will assume control of the investigation, which is now underway.

