Police: Woman abducted from Allapattah auto shop found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police say a woman who was caught on surveillance video being forced inside a car by a man at an auto body shop in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood has been safely located.

City of Miami Police announced the update to their search on Twitter, Sunday evening.

UPDATE: The abducted female has been located safely in good condition. Detectives are following up on the investigation. https://t.co/mXDh3CoJXx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 10, 2019

According to investigators, the woman was abducted outside of La Ceiba Tire Shop, located off Northwest 36th Street, near 22nd Avenue, Friday night.

Police said the woman walked up to the business crying, telling employees she was trying to hide from a man and asking them to call 911.

“[She said], ‘I have to hide from him because he’s gonna kill me,'” said a witness who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

She is then seeing walking into the shop. Moments later, a white sedan is seen pulling up, and a man gets out of the vehicle.

“He was running over there. He takes her from the restroom and hit her like, I don’t know, 20 or 50 times,” said the witness.

The video shows the man forcing the woman out of the building and into his car.

“He wanted her to drive the car, so he put her in the driver’s seat,” said the witness. “He hit her like 20 more times with the door.”

Sunday evening, officials said the woman was found in good condition.

Police have not provided any details about the man’s whereabouts, as they continue to investigate.

