Police will not charge Pembroke Pines teacher, aide accused of cursing at students with autism

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines teacher and teacher’s aide will not face charges after recordings surfaced of them cursing and yelling at students with autism.

The special education teacher at Pasadena Lakes Elementary will not face charges after disturbing recordings from a classroom were turned over to police.

“So do your work. Drag your ass over there. Watch me. Try me,” a woman said in the recording.

In May, parents of the children thought something strange was going on in their special education class. The recordings came from a device on one of the student’s backpacks.

A woman then curses inside the class where most of the students are non-verbal and on the autism spectrum.

“That mother [expletive] say [expletive] to me,” the woman said in the recording.

A teacher could also be heard getting angry.

“You better not touch me or scratch me. You understand? You are getting a diaper change,” the teacher said in the recording.

In another audio clip, a little girl could be heard screaming.

“Why are you not doing your work? Why are you not doing your work? Go to timeout. Go to timeout,” a woman said in the recording while the girl cried in the background.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office said detectives consulted with prosecutors during the investigation, and they decided not to charge the teachers despite reviewing hours of footage.

7News spoke to Lauren Segelbaum, one of the children’s parents, via FaceTime because the family is on vacation.

“I mean my reaction to that is I am not surprised,” she said. “I had a feeling that they would not be able to press charges. I am more interested to know that they are not gonna be allowed to be in the classrooms than I am knowing they will be charged criminally. That is most important to me.”

In May, Broward County Public Schools told 7News the teacher and the aide were taken out of the classroom while the district investigated.

7News contacted the district Wednesday for an update but did not get a response.

