Police warn residents of coyote spotted in El Portal

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The El Portal Police Department is warning residents to watch out for a coyote lurking in the community.

The department took to Twitter to inform residents that a coyote was seen in the area of Northwest 91st Street and First Avenue on Monday.

It’s not a dog… so be careful! We spotted this Coyote today on NW 91 St. @ 1 Ave. Please keep your pets indoors for their safety. Animal Control and FWC will not respond unless the animal is contained. pic.twitter.com/nFux167IHp — El Portal Police Department (@ElPortalPD) July 15, 2019

Another coyote was spotted a few months earlier in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

Police suggest residents call 911 if they see the coyote again.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.