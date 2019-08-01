Police warn Miami Gardens residents of credit card skimmer at Shell gas station

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are advising Miami Gardens residents to check their bank statements after a credit card skimmer was found at a gas station.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, the Miami Gardens Police Department said the skimmer was found at a Shell gas station, located in the area of 183rd Street and Eight Avenue.

#ScamAlert Credit card #skimmer found at the Shell Gas Station on 183rd St/8th Ave #MiamiGardens.

If you have used this gas station recently, check your bank statements for any discrepancies or fraud. pic.twitter.com/t9C9Z7hE1V — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) July 31, 2019

The device is used to steal credit card and debit card information from unsuspecting consumers.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.