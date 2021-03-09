Police warn drivers to be cautious around deer spotted in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of deer was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines.

A Pembroke Pines Police officer on patrol spotted the deer near Pines Boulevard and Northwest 196th Avenue, Monday morning.

Officials have warned drivers about how deer are unpredictable and can suddenly bolt into roadways.

Drivers who see deer are advised to slow down and proceed with caution.

