Police warn against participating in ‘Wheels Up Guns Down’ demonstration

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department has issued a warning to those who wish to participate in the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” demonstration, saying it could cost them.

The annual event has occurred in previous years over the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Weekend as an anti-gun violence and civil rights movement.

The growing tradition has South Floridians riding their ATVs, dirt bikes and other illegal street bikes erratically on the streets.

Riders have been seen popping wheelies, running red lights and weaving in and out of traffic in previous years.

Lieutenant Alejandro Camacho of the Florida Highway Patrol issued a warning to riders saying, “FHP and local law enforcement will have a zero tolerance approach towards illegal driving activities this holiday- period. Our mission is to provide everyone a safe driving environment. We need everyone in our community to help us by driving responsibly and obeying the law.”

Broward’s new sheriff Gregory Tony also issued a warning to potential riders saying, “If you’ve seen this ride advertised on your social media networks and you were planning on coming to this event, well don’t. Your lives will be in peril, you may face unintended consequences by just attending this event in itself.”

After last year’s event, officers made an estimated 20 arrests, impounded close to 100 bikes and ATVs. Now they say they are prepared for demonstrators that choose to come out this year.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.