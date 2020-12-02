Police: Video captures 2 crooks responsible for car thefts in Belle Meade

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured two crooks walking along the Belle Meade neighborhood in Miami who, police said, are behind several vehicle thefts in the area.

A black Range Rover was the first vehicle to be stolen at around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, and it was recovered several days later.

A total of three vehicles have been stolen from the neighborhood.

In the video taken Tuesday morning, two men hop a fence before jumping into a Porsche sports car. When the gate would not open off camera, they smashed the window of another car to get the gate’s remote before taking off.

Before Tuesday’s crime, the aforementioned Range Rover was stolen and an Audi Q3 SUV was taken from a driveway.

“This is a lot,” Matthew Atkatz, Belle Meade’s Director of Security, said. “This is more than usual, which is why we’re talking to you guys and hoping to raise some awareness about the issue. Our neighbors, frankly, were concerned. We’re worried that this is a bit of crime spree, and we’d really like to see a stepped-up police presence in the neighborhood, and we’d love to hopefully see some arrests made.”

City of Miami Police said they have steady patrols in the neighborhood, but they are asking residents for their help, as well.

According to police, in two of the three vehicle theft cases, the key fobs were left inside of the vehicles.

