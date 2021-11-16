(WSVN) - Police are investigating a pair of missing mysteries on the water.

Police need help finding a missing boater in Coconut Creek.

Daniel Porter, 60, was last seen on Saturday in his canoe fishing on Coco Lake.

The coast guard is also looking for 54 year-old Juan Gonzales.

He was last seen leaving Bimini on Sunday on a 22-foot boat.

He was supposed to arrive in South Florida, but hasn’t been heard from since.

