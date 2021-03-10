Police urge more victims to come forward after alleged South Florida con man arrested

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, used cars as part of a social media scam.

According to the Coral Gables Police Department, Pedro Horta is a professional con man who scammed at least three victims in the city.

Detectives believe there are more victims, extending into Broward County.

According to investigators, the string of scams started back in January when Horta befriended a waitress at Havana Harry’s and told her he was looking to hire a driver.

The woman said she didn’t have a suitable car which is when Horta told her he could get her a good deal on a car. According to the victim, she met Horta for lunch on Jan. 29 and gave him $5,000.

Horta then disappeared after getting the cash.

Days later, detectives said, he met up with two people who were selling their cars on Facebook Marketplace after giving them a fake name and number.

During the test drives of the vehicles, Horta was allegedly able to get the vehicle owners out of the cars and took off.

On Saturday, Horta was spotted in Sunny Isle Beach driving one of the vehicles he allegedly stole and was taken into police custody.

“You got arrested for grand theft of a vehicle,” said Judge Mindy Glazer in bond court on Wednesday morning.

He was also charged with obstruction by disguise.

Hora could be seen appearing for court with the help of a walker.

He received a $36,000 bond and is said to have an out-of-county warrant.

Coral Gables Police are now stressing the importance of common sense when selling or buying online.

“You know you have to exchange some kind of information to meet up with people, but always meet in a public place,” said Coral Gables Police Sgt. Alex Escobar. “If you’re going to do a large transaction, do it at a bank, that way there’s cameras there and you can verify that the funds are pulled immediately and you’re not going to get scammed.”

Anyone who believes they are a victim of Hora is urged to call Coral Gables Police.

