MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A problematic passenger was captured on video getting taped to his seat on a flight to South Florida.

Cellphone video captured passenger Maxwell Berry yelling at a flight attendant, “Shut the [explitive] up! You’re a [explitive]!”

The hostile situation unfolded on a Frontier Airlines jet heading from Philadelphia to Miami over the weekend.

Police said Berry groped two female flight attendants before attacking a male attendant.

Passengers recorded videos of Berry as the situation escalated.

Those on board the plane said the 22-year-old was out of control after several drinks, becoming aggressive which eventually led to him being restrained.

Berry was seen being wrapped to a seat in duct tape until the flight landed at Miami International Airport.

He is now facing three counts of battery.

