Police: Unknown shooter fired several shots at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a person who fired several shots at a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The shooter fired several shots towards a house near Southwest 94th Court and 48th Street, Friday morning.

An SUV parked in the driveway was also targeted.

No one was home at the time of the shooting.

Police have not made an arrest in the case.

