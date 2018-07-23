Police try to locate Miami Gardens teen

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who ran away from home.

According to officials, Tierica Brennen was last seen Saturday morning, wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans and white sandals. She is also said to have been carrying a gray backpack.

If you have any information of Brennen’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

