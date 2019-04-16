Police trap gator with noose around neck in SW Miami-Dade backyard

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have trapped an alligator that was spotted with a noose around its neck in the backyard of a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the home along the 12300 block of Southwest 202nd Avenue, just after 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the homeowner spotted the eight-foot alligator and tried to trap it himself but was unsuccessful, and that’s when he called police.

7Skyforce HD captured police officers surrounding the alligator and used duct tape to restrain it. They then put it in the back of a marked pickup truck.

Wildlife experts said alligator mating season is approaching, and they want residents to remain alert as sightings will increase.

