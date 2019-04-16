Police trap gator spotted in elderly man’s SW Miami-Dade backyard

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities were able to trap an alligator after it was spotted in the backyard of an elderly man’s Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials responded to the home along the 12300 block of Southwest 202nd Avenue, just after 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Ed Chapman is 80, and says he fought with a 6-plus-foot gator in his yard today, using a noose to get a hold of the animal until wildlife officials and a gator trapper showed up. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/k7REEgIG9f — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 17, 2019

Eighty-year-old Ed Chapman spotted the six-foot-plus alligator in his property and tried to trap it himself, even going as far as getting a noose around its neck, but was unsuccessful. That’s when he called police.

7Skyforce HD captured police officers surrounding the alligator and used duct tape to restrain it. They then put it in the back of a marked pickup truck.

This alligator was found in a family’s Southwest Miami-Dade yard then captured by the man of the house and wildlife officials. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/7CPxq9CEu9 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 17, 2019

Wildlife experts said alligator mating season is approaching, and they want residents to remain alert as sightings will increase.

