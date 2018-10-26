PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police transmissions captured the moment authorities arrested a man accused of sending explosive devices to high-profile Democrats across the country through the mail.

A recording captures an officer ordering units to shut down U.S. 441 near an AutoZone in Plantation as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc was taken into custody.

Officer: “Referencing Signal 46, suspect at the AutoZone, I believe it’s the 600 block of South State Road 7. I’m gonna need units to shut down 441 northbound and southbound between Broward and Peters.”

Officer: “Yeah, we just took him into custody … We have concern reference Signal 46. We want the road shut down, and then we’ll start evacuating.”

“Officer: “307, can we get some marked units to start clearing the businesses north of the AutoZone?”

Witnesses said Sayoc didn’t resist when armed police officers swarmed in and arrested him.

